WTO says trade growth likely to slow as demand weakens
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 28-11-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 18:41 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
The World Trade Organization said on Monday that its goods barometer had fallen below trend, indicating that trade growth was set to slow in the closing months of 2022 and into 2023.
The Geneva-based body said its barometer fell to 96.2 from its previous reading of 100, reflecting "cooling demand for traded goods".
