Egypt's economic growth at 4.4% in Q1 of FY 2022/23 - cabinet

Egypt posted economic growth at 4.4% in Q1 of the fiscal year 2022/23, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

The employment rate rose slightly to 7.4% in Q1 against 7.2% in the corresponding period of FY 2021/22, according to the statement. (Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing By MoMoaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

