Celebrating and Recognizing Top Leaders

Leaders not only show direction but also guide and inspire many. Hence, it is vital for them to lead from the front, especially in the present times of colossal challenges and change. In honour of such individuals, Optimal Media Solutions (OMS) at the Times Group hosted yet another edition of 'ET INSPIRING LEADERS - NORTH 2022'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 11:51 IST
New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Leaders not only show direction but also guide and inspire many. Hence, it is vital for them to lead from the front, especially in the present times of colossal challenges and change. In honour of such individuals, Optimal Media Solutions (OMS) at the Times Group hosted yet another edition of 'ET INSPIRING LEADERS - NORTH 2022'. The 'ET Inspiring Leaders' is a celebration of professional and entrepreneurial excellence across multiple categories. The event was graced Dr Chander Ketu, Director Ayush (NDMC) and very versatile and talented actress, known for her performance, also recently gave a superhit film Sita Ramam , Mrunal Thakur being the Chief Guest . The guests also experienced a Stand Up Comedy act by Rajat Chauhan.

The ET Inspiring Leaders as a platform goes beyond the business excellence of these leaders. The ones who made the cut, have significantly contributed to the people they serve. They have showcased commitment, innovation, zeal, and compassion in servicing the community, leading them to excel. Research Methodology The survey had the following modules i.e., Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact file, and factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis and identify the final results of top Global Leaders in different categories.

The winning Individuals and Businesses were selected by using a scientific methodology for arriving at the final winners list This was conducted by an independent market research company- i3rc insights Pvt. Ltd. Here's the list of all the recipients

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

