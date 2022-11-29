Hindustan Zinc’s Integrated Annual Report Ranks 40 Worldwide at LACP Spotlight Awards 2022

India • This is the 3rd consecutive win towards excellence in reporting • Company's Annual Report amongst Top 100 Communication Materials worldwide • The company also bagged a Gold Award for excellence within the report's competition class Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company in zinc, lead, and silver business, has been recognized for the 3rd consecutive time at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP). Hindustan Zinc's third Integrated Annual Report showcasing the theme of "Many Reasons to Celebrate, Many More to Look Forward to" bagged a gold award for excellence within the report's competition class and has been ranked #40 worldwide at LACP Spotlight Awards. The company's journey for excellence has enabled it to climb the ladder every passing year with ranks consistently moving up amongst the Top 100 Communication Materials worldwide.

After a year of turbulence that challenged the deepest core of the Company's resilience, FY 2021-22 ushered in a new positivity at Hindustan Zinc and is a reflection of the spirit of excellence which runs deep and is evident in the myriad achievements and accomplishments across its business segments. It is manifest in every aspect of its sustainability-driven operations, and the inclusive social and environmental impact of its business. The report captures the buoyancy of this spirit in the many events and moments that gave the organization, and each of its stakeholders, a whole lot of reasons to celebrate throughout the year. It showcases the optimism with which the Company continues to surge forward, inspired to achieve many bigger feats and celebrate many more momentous occasions in its odyssey towards the future.

LACP Spotlight Awards aims to facilitate discussion on best-in-class practices observed in the communications domain and recognize those who demonstrate exemplary communications capabilities. Hindustan Zinc won top scores across the evaluation parameters of overall narrative, overall visual design, creativity, message clarity and perceived relevance. The company's win is among an elite group of the who's who of global Fortune companies at LACP.

Links: Hindustan Zinc's Award-Winning FY22 Annual Report About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its headquarters at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting upwind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific for the fourth consecutive year and globally 3rd in S&P Global Corporate Responsibility Assessment in 2022 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company and is the only Indian company to be recognised at the S&P Global Platts Metal Award 2022 and has won the two prestigious awards for 'Industry Leadership Award – Base, Precious and Specialty Metals' Award and 'Corporate Social Responsibility' Award.

The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee-centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2022', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award. As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 1.4 million people in 234 villages 184 in Rajasthan, 34 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about ~80% of the growing Zinc market in India.

