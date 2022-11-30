Left Menu

China's air passengers in October slump 59% from a year earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 09:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

China's monthly October air passenger numbers were down 59% from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

There were a total of 15.9 million air passengers in October, according to data released by the ministry on its website on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

