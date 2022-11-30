China's air passengers in October slump 59% from a year earlier
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-11-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 09:47 IST
- Country:
- China
China's monthly October air passenger numbers were down 59% from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Transportation.
There were a total of 15.9 million air passengers in October, according to data released by the ministry on its website on Wednesday.
Also Read: China reports 17,909 new COVID cases for Nov 14 vs 16,203 a day earlier
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
Advertisement