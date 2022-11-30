China's air passengers in October slump 59% from a year earlier

China's monthly October air passenger numbers were down 59% from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

There were a total of 15.9 million air passengers in October, according to data released by the ministry on its website on Wednesday.

