Grassroots Energy, Sheru, and Simulanis Solutions announced as winners of KPMG in India's ENRich 2022 startup search awards

KPMG in India has announced Grassroots Energy, Sheru, and Simulanis Solutions as the top three startups of the ENRich 2022 startup search programme. On September 22, 2022, the firm unveiled a search for innovative startups seeking to address the Energy Trilemma: the challenge of ensuring secure, affordable, and sustainable energy. The top three start-ups were felicitated by KPMG in India's Leadership team at the ENRich 2022 Startup Awards Night held on 28 November 2022. The Energy Trilemma is also the theme for ENRich 2022, KPMG in India's flagship Energy and Natural Resources conclave being organised on November 29th & 30th, 2022.

The startup search followed a two-stage screening process. At first, applicants underwent a preliminary screening process to ensure that they met KPMG in India's eligibility criteria. Suitable applicants that passed this screening then pitched their respective solutions to a jury of KPMG leaders and industry experts, whose scores determined the top six startups.

The top six startups will get an opportunity to showcase their solutions at ENRich 2022's 'Innovation Lounge'. They will also get a unique opportunity to connect with potential clients through KPMG Matchi, a startup database. Startups will also be invited to explore possible joint pilots / joint value propositions alongside KPMG in India in order to find opportunities to deploy winning solutions for mutual benefit. They will also be involved with our startup-centred Open Innovation Platform and/or the Global Tech Innovation Challenge or have a chance to be featured at KPMG in India's Innovation Kaleidoscope Centre or KPMG's Global Decarbonisation Hub.

Congratulating the finalists, Anish De, Global Head for Energy, Natural Resources and Chemicals (ENRC), KPMG, said, ''In today's unpredictable environment, the key aspects of energy sector – sustainability, affordability and security need a united and smart focussed approach to overcome the challenges. These startups have demonstrated immense innovation and intelligence while presenting their solutions. I convey my heartfelt congratulations to the winning teams and am confident and hopeful that they will greatly benefit from the opportunities offered to them by KPMG in India.''

KPMG entities in India offer services to national and international clients in India across sectors. We strive to provide rapid, performance-based, industry-focussed and technology-enabled services, which reflect a shared knowledge of global and local industries and our experience of the Indian business environment.

