IMF team to visit Ghana in December for more talks on support programme

Updated: 30-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:45 IST
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team will visit Ghana again from Dec. 1 to 13 to continue discussions on the West African country's request for a support programme, the Fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ghana turned to the IMF for help in July as its balance-of-payments deteriorated and hundreds took to the streets to protest against economic hardship. The country is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation, with rampant inflation, spiraling debt and a tumbling local currency.

"Our objective for this visit is to make further progress toward reaching agreement on policies and reforms that could be supported by an IMF lending arrangement," staff team head Stephane Roudet said in the e-mailed statement.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

