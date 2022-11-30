Shipping industry digitisation: Govt pitches for time-bound action plans, adoption of maritime 'single window system'

The government has pitched for time-bound action plans and adoption of a maritime 'single window system' as part of digitisation of the shipping industry.

Speaking during the ongoing 128th Session of the Council of International Maritime Organisation being held in London, Ports, Shipping and Waterways secretary Sanjeev Ranjan said time-bound action plans for digitisation should be part of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) strategic directions.

''India supports UAE’s proposal to include the element of digitization in the next Strategic Plan as well as the adoption of a maritime single window system as a part of the digitization initiative, since it will help in resolving the regulatory bottlenecks faced in the maritime industry.

''Time bound action plans for digitization should be part of the IMO strategic directions,'' Ranjan said.

IMO is working to make certain that shipping can adopt the digital revolution – while ensuring safety, boosting environmental protection and managing cyber security risks, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

Cooperation between all relevant stakeholders, from shipping, ports and logistics, will be key to drive the digitalisation of shipping, enhance its efficiency and sustainability, and therefore facilitating trade and fostering economic prosperity, it said.

The secretary highlighted India's statement at COP 27 that the journey towards a planet safe for humanity is a collective journey to be undertaken with equity with climate justice as our guiding principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)