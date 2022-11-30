Left Menu

Integrated Core Strategies offloads shares in 6 companies worth Rs 2,651 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:23 IST
Integrated Core Strategies offloads shares in 6 companies worth Rs 2,651 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) on Wednesday offloaded shares in six companies, including Varun Beverages, TVS Motor Company and ABB India, for Rs 2,651 crore through open market transactions.

The other three companies are Tube Investments of India, Indian Hotels Co Ltd (IHCL) and Bajaj Holdings & Investments.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) Pte sold 48.06 lakh shares in Varun Beverages, 39.77 lakh shares in TVS Motor Company and 10.90 lakh shares in ABB India.

Also, it offloaded 17.35 lakh shares in Tube Investments of India, 1.44 crore shares in IHCL and 5.83 lakh shares in Bajaj Holdings & Investments Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,245 per share in Varun Beverages, Rs 1,046.69 apiece in TVS Motor Co, Rs 2,997.22 per piece in ABB India, Rs 2,766.83 per scrip in Tube Investments of India, Rs 321.47 per share in IHCL and Rs 6,266.25 apiece in Bajaj Holdings & Investments.

This took the combined transaction value to Rs 2,651.55 crore.

On Wednesday, Government of Singapore Invt Corp Pte acquired shares in IHCL and TVS Motor Company.

Shares of Varun Beverages closed 14.30 per cent higher at Rs 1,310, TVS Motor Co's shares 0.88 per cent up at Rs 1,049 and ABB India's shares closed 0.34 per cent down at Rs 3,005 per scrip on NSE.

