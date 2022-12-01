Excellon Software's DMS implementation at Classic Legends successfully extends to the fifth year

Excellon Software, earlier in this decade, successfully implemented its Excellon Dealer Network Management Solution for Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL) dealership network, which now extends into the fifth year. Excellon Software's Digital partnership started with Classic Legends when they decided to re-launch the world's most famous classic motorcycle series - JAWA Bikes. In less than two months, the Excellon DMS solution was enabled across the dealership for JAWA Motorcycles. The solution encompasses CRM, Vehicle Sales and Procurement, Service, and Spare functionality, including GST compliance solutions for Dealers. For over 20 years, Excellon has successfully implemented world class sales and after-sales solutions. With its specialized knowledge of the process in the automotive industry, Excellon has enabled some of the top ten Two-Wheeler companies and has been recognized as the leader in Dealer Network Management solutions.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd said, ''Excellon Software has been an outstanding DMS digital partner for last 4 years and look forward to many more years of engagement with them. Their industry knowledge, expertise, and support of our needs have made them a true partner. We are also excited to explore various digital solutions that Excellon is investing like Customer Data platform, Mobile apps, Predictive analytics is something we keenly look forward to.'' ''At Excellon Software, our singular dedication is to provide a premier enterprise software solution for our OEMs clients and their dealerships network. We are thankful for partnering with classic brands like Jawa and Yezdi under Classic Legends,'' said Vishnu Tambi, CEO of Excellon Software.

About Excellon Software Excellon Software with its award-winning software is recognized among the most innovative software product companies in India. The company's product portfolio includes complete dealer network management, sales & distribution management, and service management software. Excellon Software is a user-friendly, feature rich DMS platform used by more than 13K+ locations across 80+ Countries. Excellon boasts some of the largest deployments in the world for dealer & service chains, consisting of large blue-chip enterprises that run Excellon for their mission-critical business. Excellon's robust and proven platform processes the sale of One New Vehicle every 15 sec and services a vehicle every 5 seconds. Excellon Software is also a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP); it provides GST Software for GST return & management, E-Way Bill, and E-Invoicing to many of the top 100 companies.

About CLPL Classic Legends Private Limited was founded with a vision to reintroduce iconic motorcycle brands in India and International markets. The company currently boasts of an elaborate portfolio constituting Jawa and Yezdi brands. It aims to bring to consumers a quintessential motorcycling lifestyle experience by co-creating exciting product and service offerings within its motorcycling ecosystem and bringing back renewed fervor into the retro classic motorcycle market.

Contact: Shingita Kumar, shingitak@excellonsoft.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958920/Excellon_Logo_500x500_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)