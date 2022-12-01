Left Menu

Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India rises 7 times in 2022: VFS Global

Till October 2022, the Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India increased by seven times, it added.In 2019, VFS Global in partnership with the Immigration Bureau of Thailand had launched the e-Visa on arrival eVOA service.The steady growth in eVOA applications reiterates changing customers preference towards seamless digital services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 12:33 IST
Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India rises 7 times in 2022: VFS Global
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The demand for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India witnessed a seven-fold increase between March and October this year, visa outsourcing and technology services specialist VFS Global said on Thursday.

There has been a steady increase in demand for Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India, VFS Global said in a statement.

In March, the Indian government restarted scheduled international flights. Till October 2022, the Thai e-Visa on-arrival applications from India increased by seven times, it added.

In 2019, VFS Global in partnership with the Immigration Bureau of Thailand had launched the e-Visa on arrival (eVOA) service.

''The steady growth in eVOA applications reiterates changing customers preference towards seamless digital services. This service enables faster clearance of immigration upon arrival in Thailand through dedicated counters at major airports in Thailand,'' VFS Global COO - Passport, eVisa and I&CS, Noel Swain added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022