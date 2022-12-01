Left Menu

TVS Motor sales rise to 2,77,123 units in November

01-12-2022
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its sales increased by 2 per cent to 2,77,123 units in November.

The company had dispatched 2,72,693 units in the year-ago period.

The domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 9 per cent increasing to 1,91,730 units last month as against 1,75,940 units previous year.

The company said its total exports stood at 84,134 units last month as compared with 96,000 units in the same month last year.

