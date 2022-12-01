Left Menu

Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of India's first stainless steel park in Odisha

Moreover, it will be backed by utility services like renewal power, water, and skilled manpower.The industrial park will help increase the companys presence in several consumer segments such as automotive, architectural, building construction ABC, pipes and tubes, industrial goods, consumer goods, lifestyle, kitchenware, and urban furniture.The park is expected to witness participation from varied industries, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, petrochemicals and defense.JSL, the countrys largest stainless steel player, has a melting capacity of 1.9 million metric tonnes MMT at its Hisar and Jajpur manufacturing facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:09 IST
Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of India's first stainless steel park in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday laid the foundation stone of India's first stainless steel park to be built by Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) in the state at an estimated investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

The park will be constructed in two phases over a period of next six years. It will create a robust ecosystem for the stainless steel industry and promote over 100 downstream and ancillary manufacturers, JSL said in a statement.

''To be built as an extension of JSL's Jajpur unit, the park is strategically connected with prominent highways. The first-ever stainless steel industrial park in India is expected to boost the metal's production and demand in east India. Planned in two phases, it has an investment potential of more than Rs 1,500 crore,'' it said.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the project will come up over 271 acres and aims to generate employment opportunities for nearly 19,000 people. The park will enable seamless flow from raw material to finished goods through the network of well connected highways. Moreover, it will be backed by utility services like renewal power, water, and skilled manpower.

The industrial park will help increase the company's presence in several consumer segments such as automotive, architectural, building & construction (ABC), pipes and tubes, industrial goods, consumer goods, lifestyle, kitchenware, and urban furniture.

The park is expected to witness participation from varied industries, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, petrochemicals and defense.

JSL, the country's largest stainless steel player, has a melting capacity of 1.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) at its Hisar and Jajpur manufacturing facilities. The company has planned a capacity expansion at its Jajpur facility by FY23 and take the total melting capacity to 2.9 MMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022