HMSI domestic sales rise 38 pc in November

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday reported a 38 per cent rise in domestic sales at 3,53,540 units in November 2022.

The company had sold 2,56,174 units in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

Exports were at 19,681 units last month, it added.

HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said after a successful festival season, the company continues to witness consistent demand in the market.

''There is now a growing need of mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open-up and more and more people venture out,'' he said, adding the industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum.

