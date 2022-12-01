Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher on solid consumer spending data, easing prices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher on solid consumer spending data, easing prices
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday after data showed a mild easing in inflation and solid consumer spending in October, adding to hopes of a likely downshift in the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.2 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 34533.59. The S&P 500 rose 7.0 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 4087.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 7.2 points, or 0.06%, to 11475.172 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022