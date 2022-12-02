4 killed after jeep skids off hilly road in Nepal

Left Menu

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Four people were killed on Friday after their jeep fell off a hilly road due to suspected brake failure in western Nepal's Nawalparasi East district, police said. The jeep carrying 14 people was heading towards Hupsekot rural municipality from Daldale in Nawalparasi East when it fell 250 metres down the hilly road at Kanchhipani of Dhauwadi area in the Himalayan nation, they said. According to police, two people died on the spot, while two others died during treatment. Five passengers, who sustained serious injuries, have been admitted to a hospital in Kawasoti. Five other injured people returned home after getting first aid. The cause of the accident is said to be brake failure of the vehicle, they added.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

