Arogya World announces 2022 Healthy Workplaces

Arogya World, a non-profit organization working to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through health education and lifestyle change, today announced their 2022 Healthy Workplaces and recognized 34 Indian & global companies for championing workplace health at their annual Healthy Workplace Conference and Awards flagship event. The organization recognized these Healthy Workplaces for promoting holistic health and well-being which includes the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of employees while focusing on healthy lifestyles for addressing NCD prevention and mental well-being at the workplace.

As on date, Arogya World has recognized 186 companies as Healthy Workplaces, spanning over 5.83 million employees.

The 2022 Healthy Workplace companies are 1. Mercedes-Benz 2. State Bank of India 3. Mumbai International Airport 4. Sony Entertainment Television 5. HCL 6. Tata Motors 7. Adecco 8. Coffee Board 9. Mikro Grafeio 10. Avian WE 11. LV Prasad Eye Hospital 12. Bagmane 13. RMZ - CBRE 14. Fresenius - Kabi 15. GarbhaGudi IVF Centre 16. Aprava (Jhajjar Power) 17. CGI 18. Vedanta Limited (Jharsuguda) 19. Cairn Oil & Gas 20. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited 21. Vedanta Limited (Lanjigarh) 22. Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited 23. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited 24. Vedanta Ltd- Sesa Goa Iron Ore Business 25. Hindustan Zinc Limited 26. ESL Steel Limited 27. Sterlite Copper 28. Department of Tourism (Karnataka) 29. Quess Staffing The Healthy Workplace program accreditation is a rigorous assessment that involves interaction with eminent Industry Health Experts. Along with Arogya team, they evaluate and ascertain the interventions implemented by the organization based on Arogya World's healthy workplaces criteria aligned with the WHO guidelines. It primarily involves Leadership engagement, physical health criteria (like healthy eating, tobacco cessation, and physical activity), and also mental health criteria introduced by Arogya World for the first time in 2020 in response to COVID. Dr. Nalini Saligram, Founder of Arogya World & An Ashoka Fellow, said, ''Employees are the biggest asset of a company. NCDs have a devastating economic impact and we all have seen that some have experienced the worst during COVID. Workplaces are where people spend a significant part of their day. Therefore if we can get workplaces to champion healthy living, we can surely fight against NCDs. I firmly believe that healthy workplaces are a smart solution to the global NCD crisis. In fact, they are one of the most sustainable, scientific, and scalable solutions and that is what Arogya World's healthy workplaces program is all about. The result is for everyone to experience - the employer benefits through reduced absenteeism and increased productivity, employees benefit with improved health, and the Nation benefits as it advances the fight against NCDs. Today, more than ever, health is being increasingly recognized as a strategic pillar in the workplace of the future. We congratulate all 2022 Healthy Workplaces for demonstrating leadership in workplace health.'' Arogya World also recognized 5 exemplary companies namely, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Manipal Cigna, Indian Oil, and Haleon, for attaining the Platinum level, the highest level of honor defined by the Arogya World's Healthy Workplace program, and for demonstrating a data-driven culture of health. These companies stand for excellence in employee health, with demonstrated improvements in health metrics over time, making these companies true ambassadors of workplace health. This brings the total number of Platinum Healthy Workplaces to 40 in the Arogya community.

Arogya World helps to build, sustain and scale the health quotient of the company. Arogya World offers additional tools and services like lifestyle coach, behavior change training, MyThali program for eating right, Webinars on mental wellness, and mHealth solutions (leveraging technology) to enable individual employees on their health journeys. Dr. Ashish Jain, Head – Employee Health and wellbeing at GSK, & Advisory HWP Arogya World says, ''Designing and efficiently implementing Healthy workplaces is no more a good to-do but a must-do for every corporate. And today more than ever healthy workplaces extend beyond our regular workplaces, into the homes of individuals. As a corporate, we need to be mindful and more accountable for the holistic health and well-being of an individual and the family. Having said that, it doesn't undermine an individual's role in this wellness journey.'' Arogya World has always believed that workplaces are a smart platform for tackling NCDs. We firmly believe that the Arogya World Healthy Workplace Conference has helped in advancing the dialogue of workplace health in India and continues to build on the momentum. Over 77 million Indians live with diabetes, Indians develop type 2 diabetes in their 30s and 40s, at the peak of their productivity, and 10 years earlier than most Westerners, making the public health burden in the country truly alarming. According to the World Health Organization, NCDs are largely preventable with lifestyle changes – 80% of heart disease, 80% of diabetes and 40% of cancer can be prevented by avoiding tobacco, eating healthy foods, and increasing physical activity. Prevention through healthy living is Arogya World's focus. It's time to take collective responsibility and lead the conversation. About Arogya World: A non-profit organization, Arogya World (www.arogyaworld.org), a recipient of the prestigious 2022 UN Interagency Task Force and the WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award, has been working for more than a decade to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCD), – diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and chronic lung diseases – through health education and lifestyle change. Arogya World targets workplaces for chronic disease prevention because work is where so many people spend a large part of their day. For more information contact: Kriti Pradhan Head - Communications kriti@arogyaworld.org +91 7506193435 Arogya World Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960539/Dr_Nalini_and_Sunita_Rebecca_Cherian.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)