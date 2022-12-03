DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

** UMEA, Sweden - Stefan Ingves Governor of Riksbank will speak in Aula Nordica at Umea University about the Riksbank's view of economic development and the latest interest rate announcement – 1230 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB participates in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss proposals to change EU fiscal rules to allow more time for debt cuts – 1400 GMT UMEA, Sweden - Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will give a presentation on current monetary policy and the economic situation at the Västerbotten Chamber of Commerce – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 ** BRUSSELS - Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank participates in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels.

** STOCKHOLM - Kerstin af Jochnick, Member of the Supervisory Board of ECB participates in Session 3 "Programmes and policies towards gender equality" at Women in Finance Talk 2022 in Stockholm – 1010 GMT BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers meet on changes to EU fiscal rules, new EU taxes to pay for joint borrowing – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 ** WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for October - 2000 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank delivers speech at the Global Perspective 2022 organised by the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) – 0710 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, delivers speech at the Kangaroo Group virtual debate on the revised CRD6/CRR3 package – 1200 GMT

** LONDON - Keynote speech by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB at LBS-AQR Insight Summit organised by the AQR Asset Management Institute at London Business School in London – 1430 GMT LONDON - Philip Evans, Director Prudential Policy Bank of England, delivers speech at UK Finance on Basel 3.1 Consultation – 1100 GMT TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 ** FRANKFURT - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attends the pre-opening of the exhibition of Rosemarie Trockel at Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt – 1800 GMT

** MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos takes part in the sixth annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB): "Navigating through a storm: policy challenges in the current macro-economic environment" – 1215 GMT FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded welcome address by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the Sixth Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) "Addressing Financial Stability Challenges" – 1200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of Sveriges Riksbank delivers a speech on macroprudential policy during the sixth annual conference organised by the European System Risk Board (ESRB) – 1550 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1315 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about challenges and conditions in monetary policy when inflation is high – 0730 GMT

** NEW YORK CITY - Panel participation by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in Session "Greek Banking Sector – Growth and Development Outlook" at 24th Invest in Greece Forum "Sustaining Growth and Investment Momentum" organised by Capital Link in New York – 2010 GMT NICOSIA - Participation by Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in fireside chat "Challenges for banks in a new operating environment" with Constantinos Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, at 10th Cyprus Banking Forum & Fintech Expo in Nicosia, Cyprus – 0745 GMT NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 - 1900 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves' time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1)

