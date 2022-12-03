Left Menu

Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges food not served during travel

India seamer Deepak Chahar on Saturday claimed that the Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food even as he was flying business class.Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 03-12-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 12:32 IST
Chahar claims Malaysian Airlines misplaced his luggage, alleges food not served during travel
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

India seamer Deepak Chahar on Saturday claimed that the Malayasian Airlines misplaced his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand and he was not served food even as he was flying business class.

Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday. ''Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow,'' Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team's training session.

Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik however will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami's replacement in the ODI squad.

Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't open.

''May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,'' the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022