Fire in Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured

A fire broke out at a flat in a 22-storey building in suburban Malad here on Saturday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, a civic official said.The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad around 11 am. The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 12:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a flat in a 22-storey building in suburban Malad here on Saturday, but there was no report of injury to anyone, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the third floor of Marina Enclave building in Jankalyan Nagar in Malad around 11 am. At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within 15 minutes, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained and further details are awaited, he said.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

