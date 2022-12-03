Left Menu

Coworking firm 315Work Avenue gives on lease 400 seats to Jupiter in Bengaluru

Representative Image
Coworking firm 315Work Avenue has provided on lease 400 seats to digital banking platform Jupiter at its centre in Bengaluru.

The coworking center is located at HSR Layout, a prominent business hub in South-Eastern Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.

315Work Avenue manages about 30,000 seats across prime locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune.

The company plans to double its portfolio from the current 1.5 million sq ft to about 3 million sq ft by the end of this financial year.

''The freedom to scale up and scale down, the cost advantage, reduced capital expenditure, and the need to diversify risk has made flexible workspaces an easy choice for large-scale enterprises,'' said Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue.

