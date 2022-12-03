Left Menu

Cocaine worth Rs 18 crore seized at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 20:06 IST
Cocaine worth Rs 18 crore seized at Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized cocaine worth Rs 18 crore from two foreign nationals at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here, an official said.

One of the passengers is a 27-year-old Kenyan man who is a ''clown'' by profession while the other is a 30-year-old woman from Guinea who is in the clothing business, he said. Acting on a tip-off, the duo were intercepted after arriving from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight. They were found to be carrying four empty handbags. After cutting them open, eight plastic pouches containing 1.8 kg of cocaine were recovered, the official said. Further probe is on, he added.PTI DC KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022