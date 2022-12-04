Special trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai from Dec 9

Left Menu

PTI | Mangluru | Updated: 04-12-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 12:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Konkan Railway in coordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during winter, an official release here said on Sunday.

Train No. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Junction Special (weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 pm every Friday from December 9 to January 6. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 pm the next day.

Train No. 01454 Mangaluru Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Special (weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 pm every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 2.25 pm the next day.

The trains will have a total of 17 coaches including one two-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC and eight sleeper coaches, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

