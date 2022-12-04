Left Menu

Maha: Four killed as pick-up van collides with ST bus in Yavatmal

Four persons were killed when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtras Yavatmal district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on the road from Ner town to Amravati around 10.25 am, Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod told PTI.A pick-up van with seven occupants was heading towards Amravati from Yavatmal, while the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-12-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 16:48 IST
Maha: Four killed as pick-up van collides with ST bus in Yavatmal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on the road from Ner town to Amravati around 10.25 am, Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod told PTI.

A pick-up van with seven occupants was heading towards Amravati from Yavatmal, while the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he said. Two occupants of the van died on the spot and two more succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the official said. A case has been registered against the bus driver, who has been taken into custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022