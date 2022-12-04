Maha: Four killed as pick-up van collides with ST bus in Yavatmal
Four persons were killed when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtras Yavatmal district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on the road from Ner town to Amravati around 10.25 am, Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod told PTI.A pick-up van with seven occupants was heading towards Amravati from Yavatmal, while the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he said.
Four persons were killed when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred on the road from Ner town to Amravati around 10.25 am, Yavatmal superintendent of police Pavan Bansod told PTI.
A pick-up van with seven occupants was heading towards Amravati from Yavatmal, while the bus was coming from the opposite direction, he said. Two occupants of the van died on the spot and two more succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, the official said. A case has been registered against the bus driver, who has been taken into custody, he added.
