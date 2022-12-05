Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Vinicius Jr looking to terminate Nike deal, report says

Brazil's Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the U.S.-based company.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 05:17 IST
Brazil's Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is trying to terminate his sponsorship agreement with Nike Inc, website UOL reported on Sunday, saying the player feels he has been getting unfair treatment from the U.S.-based company. Vinicius Jr, who is currently with the national team at the Qatar World Cup, has contacted lawyers to seek litigation aimed at ending the deal that runs until 2028, the report said.

Nike did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours. The 22-year-old Vinicisu Jr has been one of Nike's biggest assets in Brazil, who are also sponsored by the U.S. sportswear maker, after the company terminated its endorsement deal with Neymar in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

