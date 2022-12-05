Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:05 IST
Gold futures gain Rs 220 to Rs 54,070/10 gm
  • India

Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 220 to Rs 54,070 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February delivery traded higher by Rs 220 or 0.41 per cent at Rs 54,070 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,562 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold was trading 0.14 per cent higher at USD 1,812.20 per ounce in New York.

