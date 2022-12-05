Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic medication
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Drug firm Lupin on Monday said it has launched Rufinamide Tablets, an anticonvulsant medication, in the American market.
The company has launched the product, a generic version of Eisai Inc's Banzel tablets, in 200 mg and 400 mg strengths, the drug firm said in a statement.
As per IQVIA data, Rufinamide tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 138 million in the US.
Shares of the company were trading 0.81 per cent down at Rs 769.05 apiece on the BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rufinamide
- Lupin
- Rufinamide Tablets
- Eisai Inc's
- Banzel
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Actis backed BluPin Energy completes acquisition 404 MWp solar portfolio from Atha Group
USFDA issues Form-483 with 8 observations to Lupin's drug, API production facilities in Mandideep plant
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic medication
Lupin signs pact to acquire rights to 9 products from Brazilian firm