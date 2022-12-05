Left Menu

ECOWAS lays foundation for new Headquarters building in Abuja

The new headquarters Project which is being financed by the Chinese Government through China Aid is expected to be completed in 26 months.

The new ECOWAS Headquarters will house the ECOWAS Commission, Community Court of Justice, and the ECOWAS Parliament all Headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. Image Credit: Flickr / US Army Africa
The Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) laid the Foundation of a new ECOWAS Headquarters building on December 4, 2022 in Abuja, Nigeria. The new headquarters Project which is being financed by the Chinese Government through China Aid is expected to be completed in 26 months.

In his opening address, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray thanked the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for providing the plot covering an area of seven hectares along the Airport Road in Abuja for the building Project and the Chinese Government who provided technical and financial support for the construction of the headquarters. He added that the New headquarters will enhance productivity among staff and reduce operational costs as the ECOWAS Commission currently operates from three (03) locations in Abuja.

H.E. Cui Jianchun, the ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the government of China is keen on expanding diplomatic relations with Africa through support for construction projects like the new ECOWAS Commission headquarters. He highlighted that these buildings demonstrate China's sincere determination to support the unity, peace, and development of the African region along her efforts to promote and support Africa's infrastructure development programme.

In his remarks, H. E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, highlighted that the project represents China's commitment to West Africa's subregional bloc and evidence of strong cooperation between Africa and China. He added that the new Headquarters is a symbol of the unity and brotherhood of ECOWAS Member States and signifies a re-commitment to regional integration and development of the countries in the sub-region. He thanked the Chinese Government for their technical and financial support for the building.

H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, thanked the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their contribution towards the realization of the building complex. He said the new and modern headquarters will enable the staff of the ECOWAS Commission to perform their duties better and provide a suitable working environment.

The new ECOWAS Headquarters will house the ECOWAS Commission, Community Court of Justice, and the ECOWAS Parliament all Headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria.

