Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF

Credit Suisse has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable."

"Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast on Monday.

Funds were also starting to return to the bank, he said, particularly in its Swiss home market.

