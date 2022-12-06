Left Menu

Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-12-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 00:11 IST
Credit Suisse has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable."

"Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast on Monday.

Funds were also starting to return to the bank, he said, particularly in its Swiss home market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

