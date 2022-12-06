Left Menu

Get-A-Way raises USD 2 mn from Sky Gate hospitality

It also retails through modern trade stores in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.Biryani by Kilo founder co-CEO Vishal Jindal said the partnership will help in reaching out to new and existing customers to offer a combination of the companys biryani with Get-A-Ways desserts. It also plans to expand into new territories like the Middle East in 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 12:55 IST
Get-A-Way raises USD 2 mn from Sky Gate hospitality

Dessert brand Get-A-Way on Tuesday said it has raised around USD 2 million (over Rs 15 crore) in funding from Sky Gate hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo.

Through the investment, Get-A-Way will now have access to Biryani by Kilo's over 100 cloud kitchens in more than 45 cities, the company said in a statement.

''These funds will enable us to innovate in terms of product, build an extremely agile distribution and create brand awareness,'' Get-A-Way co-founder and CEO Jash Shah said.

The company said it will also use the fresh capital to hire talent, expand manufacturing capabilities, widen its product portfolio and create a robust sales channel.

At present, Get-A-Way sells a range of sugar-free, low-calorie and protein-rich desserts, such as ice creams and kulfis across online platforms Zomato, Swiggy, Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and its website. It also retails through modern trade stores in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Biryani by Kilo founder & co-CEO Vishal Jindal said the partnership will help in reaching out to new and existing customers to offer a combination of the company's biryani with Get-A-Way's desserts. ''With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling Get-A-Way to become category creators as well as category leaders in several emerging categories,'' he added.

Get-A-Way said it plans to launch new products, such as healthy cakes and vegan ice creams, in the next 1-2 months. It also plans to expand into new territories like the Middle East in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022