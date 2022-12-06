Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured as car plunges into gorge in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured after their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in West Sikkim, police said on Tuesday.

The five people were on the way to Sangadorji in the taxi when the accident happened on Kaluk-Reshi Road around 9 pm on Monday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Lokesh Thapa, a resident of Patleybas in West Bengal's Darjeeling, and Dhiren Gurung of Sangadorji, they added.

Locals helped the police to rescue those injured in the accident. They were identified as Gajen Gurung, Kamal Gurung and Rajen Gurung.

They were undergoing treatment at the Geyzing district hospital, police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained as the survivors are not in a condition to speak, they said.

The bodies of the deceased were handed to their families after post-mortem, police said.

