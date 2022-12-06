Left Menu

Finland must lift arms embargo on Turkey, Ankara says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 15:18 IST
Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Flickr
  • Turkey

Turkey expects Finland to lift an arms embargo, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, as part of steps Ankara expects before approving Helsinki and Stockholm's NATO membership bids.

Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said a Kurdish man who was extradited from Sweden to Turkey at the weekend was not on the list of people Ankara wanted from Stockholm.

