Sebi directs 18 entities to disgorge Rs 1.27 crore in Dhyana Finstock case

Capital markets regulator Sebi has directed 18 entities to disgorge a total amount of over Rs 1.27 crore for violating market norms in the matter of Dhyana Finstock Ltd (DFL).

The order came after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in June 2022 directed the market regulator to reconsider the matter against 30 entities and decide it fresh.

Sebi in July 2020 had passed an order to various directions debar certain entities from accessing the securities market and disgorge unlawful gains made in alleged manipulation in the scrip of Dhyana at multiple levels.

The entities had challenged the order at SAT.

The regulator observed that the entities have indulged in the scheme of manipulation in the scrip of Dhyana at multiple levels. Further, they have been found to have contributed to the Last Traded Price (LTP) and have sold shares in July 27, 2015, according to an order.

Also, these entities have been found to have purchased shares of Dhyana from the preferential allottees so as to provide them a profitable exit from the scrip aided by the artificially induced demand created by the fraudulent SMS circulated in the market, Sebi said in the order passed on Tuesday.

In addition, the entities that were connected with Dhyana have successfully sold all of their shares of Dhyana in July 2015, and have successfully made unlawful gains from the whole scheme, the order added.

By doing such trade practices, the entities have violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

The matter relates to the complaints received from the investors in July 2015 who had executed 'buy' trades in the shares of DFL informing the stock exchange that they had purchased the shares of the firm on the basis of stock tips received through SMS.

Thereafter, complainants alleged the manipulation of the price of the Dhyana's scrip and requested that the pay-out for the trades executed in the shares of the company on July 27, 2015 may be withheld and as proposed by BSE, Sebi allowed it to withhold the payouts.

Further, an interim order was passed by Sebi in June 2016, which directed BSE to continue withholding the pay-outs of the trades executed by certain entities who had traded in the scrip on July 27, 2015.

Thereafter, an investigation was conducted by the regulator into the scrip of Dhyana for the period of June 2014 to July 2015.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 13 lakh on an individual for violating the regulatory norms in the matter of Krishana Fabrics Ltd (KFL).

The order came after Sebi received complaints on SCORES alleging that SMSs were being circulated recommending to buy shares in the shares of KFL. Thereafter, the regulator conducted an investigation in the scrip of Krishana for the period November 2015 to April 2017.

