Left Menu

Maha: Three wheels of locomotive derail near Kasara station in Thane district, none hurt; train traffic hit

Three wheels of a banker locomotive, used for pushing trains from the rear end in hilly areas, derailed near Kasara station in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night disrupting train movement on the route, Central Railway officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 23:31 IST
Maha: Three wheels of locomotive derail near Kasara station in Thane district, none hurt; train traffic hit
  • Country:
  • India

Three wheels of a banker locomotive, used for pushing trains from the rear end in hilly areas, derailed near Kasara station in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night disrupting train movement on the route, Central Railway officials said. Nobody was injured in the incident. A banker is a locomotive that assists in hauling a train up a steep gradient.

CR officials said three wheels of the banker were on one of the three lines between Kasara and Igatpuri stations at around 8.15 pm prompting the railway authorities to take an immediate power block on all three lines.

A CR spokesperson said three trains including Nashik-bound Panchvati Express were detained due to the power block that ended around 8.45 pm, besides bunching of the trains.

According to railway officials, the accident relief train and other necessary equipment reached the derailment spot and the efforts are on for the re-railment (to restore a derailed locomotive or train to its rails) of the engine. The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghurs

Activists protest in Tokyo to silently highlight sufferings of China's Uyghu...

 China
2
Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

Nike officially terminates partnership with Kyrie Irving

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Japanese billionaire to make ‘big announcement’ on space after Musk meeting and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian Cuisine in India

The Embassy of Italy is organizing the 7th edition of World Week of Italian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022