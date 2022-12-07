Left Menu

Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 11:57 IST
Highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy statement: * Hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent * Cuts growth projection for this fiscal to 6.8 pc from 7 pc estimated in September * Inflation to come down below 6 pc in March quarter, to average 6.7 pc this fiscal * Economy resilient; India to remain fastest-growing major economy * Biggest risks to outlook from protracted geopolitical tensions are global slowdown and tightening of global financial conditions * Battle against inflation yet not over as risks remain, RBI to keep 'Arjuna's eye' (keen focus) on evolving inflation dynamics * Must deal with the current global hurricane with confidence and endurance * Rupee should be allowed to find its level and that is what we have been striving to ensure * Rupee movement remained least disruptive as compared to peers amid strengthening US dollar * Current account deficit imminently manageable; forex reserve comfortable at USD 551.2 bn * Liquidity in the banking system remains in surplus * Rabi sowing so far is 6.8 per cent higher than the normal sown area * Non-food credit rose to Rs 10.6 lakh crore during April-November from Rs 1.9 lakh crore a year ago * UPI to soon allow customers to block funds in his/her account for specific purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022