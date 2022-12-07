Left Menu

GSK, Sanofi shares brighten as thousands of Zantac lawsuits are dismissed

Shares of GSK and Sanofi surged in early trading on Wednesday, following the dismissal of thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer. The ruling on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida, knocked out about 50,000 claims in federal court, although it does not directly affect tens of thousands of similar cases pending in state courts around the country.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 14:45 IST
GSK, Sanofi shares brighten as thousands of Zantac lawsuits are dismissed
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of GSK and Sanofi surged in early trading on Wednesday, following the dismissal of thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer.

The ruling on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West Palm Beach, Florida, knocked out about 50,000 claims in federal court, although it does not directly affect tens of thousands of similar cases pending in state courts around the country. Zantac, first approved in 1983, became the world's best selling medicine in 1988 and one of the first-ever drugs to top $1 billion in annual sales. Originally marketed by a forerunner of GSK, the medicine has been sold by several companies at different times, including Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Sanofi as well as a plethora of generic drugmakers.

All drugmakers have denied that Zantac causes cancer. Shareholders in the companies involved feared a worst-case scenario where costs run into billions of dollars, as happened in cases involving Merck & Co's painkiller Vioxx and Bayer's glyphosate-based weedkiller.

GSK crowned the pan-European index with a 13% rise, heading for its best day since 1998, followed by Sanofi's 8% climb, on track for best day since 2008. Jefferies analysts - who had previously estimated Zantac liability for Sanofi in the range of $500 million to $8 billion and $1 billion to $17 billion for GSK - said the latest judgement should clear about 80% or more of the Zantac overhang.

The decision bodes well for state cases too, they wrote in a note. Shares of Haleon, which comprises consumer health assets once owned by GSK and Pfizer and spun out as an independent company in July, also rose 5%.

Barclays analysts said they viewed Zantac as substantially derisked, "leaving Haleon investible again for those without the appetite for pharma litigation risk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022