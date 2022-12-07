PTC India Q2 profit falls 29 pc to Rs 138 cr

Power trading solution provider PTC India on Wednesday reported 29 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 138.23 crore for September quarter 2022-23 due to lower revenues.

The company's net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 195.48 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Total income also declined to Rs 4,901.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,474.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

