Left Menu

PTC India Q2 profit falls 29 pc to Rs 138 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:02 IST
PTC India Q2 profit falls 29 pc to Rs 138 cr
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ptc_indialtd)
  • Country:
  • India

Power trading solution provider PTC India on Wednesday reported 29 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 138.23 crore for September quarter 2022-23 due to lower revenues.

The company's net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 195.48 crore, according to a BSE filing.

Total income also declined to Rs 4,901.84 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,474.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022