BRIEF-Peru Sovereign Dollar Bonds Slip As Much As 1 Cent In The Dollar After President Castillo Says Will Dissolve Parliament

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* PERU'S STOCK INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 2.5%

* PERU SOVEREIGN DOLLAR BONDS SLIP AS MUCH AS 1 CENT IN THE DOLLAR AFTER PRESIDENT CASTILLO SAYS WILL DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

