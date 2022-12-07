BRIEF-Peru Sovereign Dollar Bonds Slip As Much As 1 Cent In The Dollar After President Castillo Says Will Dissolve Parliament
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 23:35 IST
Dec 7 (Reuters) -
* PERU'S STOCK INDEX DOWN MORE THAN 2.5%
* PERU SOVEREIGN DOLLAR BONDS SLIP AS MUCH AS 1 CENT IN THE DOLLAR AFTER PRESIDENT CASTILLO SAYS WILL DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
