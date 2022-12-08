Left Menu

Dharmaj Crop Guard shares debut with 12 pc premium

Dharmaj Crop Guard made its market debut with a 12 per cent premium on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 237.The stock made its debut at Rs 266.05, a jump of 12.26 per cent from the issue price on the NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:34 IST
Dharmaj Crop Guard shares debut with 12 pc premium
  • Country:
  • India

Dharmaj Crop Guard made its market debut with a 12 per cent premium on Thursday against the issue price of Rs 237.

The stock made its debut at Rs 266.05, a jump of 12.26 per cent from the issue price on the NSE. Later it zoomed 17.11 per cent to Rs 277.55.

On the BSE, it opened at Rs 266, a premium of 12.24 per cent. The stock further rose 16.46 per cent to Rs 275.80.

In early trade, both the Sensex and the broader NIfty indices were trading on a flat note.

The Rs 251-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times.

The offer had a fresh issue of up to Rs 216 crore and an offer-for-sale of 14,83,000 equity shares. Its price range was Rs 216-237 a share.

The Ahmedabad-based company is an agrochemical firm engaged in the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing a wide range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant growth regulator, micro fertilisers, and antibiotics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022