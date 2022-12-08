Climate activists glue themselves to airport tarmac in Berlin and Munich

Climate activists took their protest against cheap air travel to two of Germany's largest airports on Thursday, with some gluing themselves to the tarmac in Munich and Berlin. Activists from the Last Generation environmental group called on the government to stop subsidising air travel and expand cheap train travel offers instead, they said in a statement.

According to local media, flights at Munich airport were disrupted. A spokesperson for Berlin airport said that there were currently no disruptions. Police in southern Germany said the protesters were currently being unglued from the Munich airport tarmac and taken into custody, and the protests were dispersed.

Protesters also staged road blockades at several points across Berlin on Thursday, Last Generation said. Thursday's actions are the latest effort by activists to raise awareness by blocking runways and streets in Germany.

