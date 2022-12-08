Left Menu

Gold climbs Rs 211; silver jumps Rs 593

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 16:24 IST
Gold climbs Rs 211; silver jumps Rs 593
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices rose Rs 211 to Rs 54,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, amid gains in the precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched Rs 54,059 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 593 per kg to Rs 66,662 per kilogram.

''Overnight risk-averse sentiments and lower bond yield pushed the haven gold price higher in the Asian trading hours,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at USD 1,782.3 per ounce while silver was up at USD 22.71 per ounce.

''Gold Price was supported by a pullback in the dollar and US bond yields as investors anticipate slower rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week,'' Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022