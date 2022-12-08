Kerala to create women-friendly tourism network

The Kerala government is planning to create a woman-friendly tourism network with over one lakh women travellers and entrepreneurs as members, state Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said here on Thursday.

More than 1000 women have already registered in the programme, being implemented by the Responsible Tourism Mission with an objective to make the state a complete woman-friendly tourism destination.

The southern state is generally a safe destination for holidayers and special arrangements are being made to ensure the safety of all tourists, including that of solo women travellers, he said while speaking during the question and answer session in the assembly.

The minister said it has been decided to conduct a study to know about basic infrastructure facilities and security arrangements to be implemented in tourism centres to make it more women-friendly.

''The RT Mission is aimed at creating a network of women units and creating tourism centres targeting women,'' Riyas said.

On the proposed women-friendly tourism network, he said over 1000 women have already registered in the programme and online training of 400 of them have been completed. The plan is to expand the initiative to all local self-government institutions across the state and to turn the entire state into a complete woman-friendly tourism destination in a phased manner, the minister added.

