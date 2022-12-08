Romania to continue Schengen bid after entry denied, PM says

Romania will continue to seek entry into the European Union's passport-free Schengen area, Prime Minister Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday after its bid was again blocked following Austrian objections.

"We regret and honestly do not understand the inflexible position taken by Austria," Ciuca said. "Romania will resume the Schengen area entry process."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)