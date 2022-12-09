Innoviti Onboards former Intel Head of Corp Comm for India & South Asia, Debashree Basu, as SVP & Head of Marketing & Communication

Innoviti Technologies (formerly, Innoviti Payment Solutions), India's largest collaborative commerce platform has appointed Debashree Basu as their Head of Marketing & Communications, to lead the company's latest transformation initiatives, and manage the marketing and corporate communications mandate in India. Basu will take on the role of Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications at Innoviti India and will be a part of the India leadership team. She will be reporting to the CEO, Rajeev Agrawal.

Basu comes with more than 22 years of media experience, starting as a broadcast media professional, moving on to work with international PR agencies and large global corporates. Previously, she headed the corporate communication function at Intel across India and South Asia helping shape its communication strategy. She contributed in building the corporate repute and thought leadership programs for Intel across the region. Prior to that she set up and led the Technology Practice for Weber Shandwick in India. As senior PR consultant she has been recognized by several global & Indian technology brands as trusted partner and has extensive experience in leading the entire gamut of communications, including external communications, analyst relations, reputation management, CSR, content management & brand positioning for technology and fintech companies. She also has a wide experience in managing leadership and executive communications for both Indian and global business leaders. As part of her new role, she will lead the marketing initiatives for the transformation journey at Innoviti and manage all aspects of corporate communication & reputation management mandate for Innoviti India.

Mr. Rajeev Agrawal, CEO, Innoviti, said, ''Innoviti is ready for its next phase of transformation journey. Integrated marketing-communication is a critical function that will help drive the growth story for Innoviti in India. We remain extremely humbled with the faith that has been entrusted in Innoviti by our users, merchants, brands, business partners, and the government and as we further prepare to strengthen this commitment towards a larger India growth story, communicating openly and transparently will become a quintessential need. Debashree is among the most seasoned communication professionals and brings with her a rich experience in all facets of marcomm function. I am very excited to have her join us and lead this charter and together we hope to shape an exciting new future for Innoviti and all its stakeholders.'' About Innoviti Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, India.

https://www.innoviti.com Innoviti Technologies (formerly, Innoviti Payment Solutions) is India's largest provider of collaborative commerce solutions to Enterprise merchants with a 76% market share of all purchases being paid for digitally in this segment. Innoviti's vision is to help people make better purchase decisions by providing better purchase options. The company processes over 10B$ of purchases from over 2000+ cities with a volume throughput per installation that is 2X of the country's average. Bessemer Venture Partners, USA, FMO, Netherlands, Panthera Growth Partners, Singapore, Alumni Ventures, USA, Catamaran Ventures, and Patni Advisors are investors in the company. The company has 6 patents awarded with 21 more filed. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard's Innovation Wizards Award, Reliance's Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award and Deloitte Fastest Growing Companies in Asia award in 2020.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965142/Debashree_Basu.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)