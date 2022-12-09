SK Finance World Health & Wellness Fest to kickstart on December 17-18

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/SRV): India's one & only and most prestigious Health & Wellness Fest is all set to stage the 2nd edition of SK Finance World Health & Wellness Fest. The fest is being organized by SK Finance and Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha at Entertainment Paradise, Peacock Court, near Jawahar Circle in Jaipur on 17-18 December. The fest will witness more than 100 experts related to different dimensions of health and wellness who will present their views in various sessions. Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Vice-Chancellor of RUHS, who is also called the father of medicine in Rajasthan, will be chief patron of the program. Pandit Suresh Mishra, President, Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha and Amit Agarwal, Director, JECRC University as well as Chairman, Organizing Committee, today released a list of key speakers for the fest, which included Bollywood fitness celebrity, Mandira Bedi; SK Finance, MD, Rajendra Setia; Roadies fame, RannVijay Singha; Film producer and director, Madhur Bhandarkar; Veteran social reformer, spiritual guru and founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, HH Acharya, Dr Lokesh Muni; Global Leading Holistic Health Guru, Dr Mickey Mehta; Management Guru and author of Management Funda, N. Raghuraman; Senior Journalist, Amit Vajpai; Yoga Guru, Dhakaram; PadmaShri & PadmaVibhushan Dr Anil Kohli.

The co-founders of the fest, Mukesh Mishra and Narishant Sharma informed that the launch ceremony of the fest will be held on 11th December at Hotel Diggy Palace accompanied by a live musical performance by Do-Re-Mi group. SK Finance World Health & Wellness Fest will also feature events like Drum Jamming, Osho Omkar Meditation, Morning Yoga, Health & Wellness Human Books, Close to Nature Workshop and apart from the sessions a world record attempt of 10,000 pushups will also be attempted. Entry to the program is completely free for all, but it is necessary to register first on the fest website. The two-day fest will be presented through a series of 'Breakout sessions' featuring well-known health and wellness speakers as well as panelists with online engagement from around the world. Prominent guests at SK Finance World Health & Wellness Fest

- FITNESS ICON, MANDIRA BEDI - ROADIES FAME, RANNVIJAY SINGHA

- FILM PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR, MADHUR BHANDARKAR - SK FINANCE, MD, RAJENDRA SETIA TO CONDUCT SESSIONS

During the event, the world record of push-ups will be made along with special sessions of drum jamming and yoga.

