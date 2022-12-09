Left Menu

MIAL sets up 6 fast EV charging stations at Mumbai airport

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:14 IST
MIAL sets up 6 fast EV charging stations at Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai International Airport said on Friday it has set up six fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the facility as part of its plan to become carbon neutral. These public charging stations, installed at Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 will cater to both the passengers as well as the guests visiting the CSMIA, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement.

It also said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Ltd (CSMIA) has commissioned these charging facilities at the multi-level car parking at Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 as well as on the airside.

For privately owned EVs, commuters using the charging facility in the two parking areas would be billed only for charging sessions, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022