Go First to operate 42 weekly flights from Goa's new airport

Domestic carrier Go First on Friday said it will operate 42 direct flights per week, connecting Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru from the new international airport at Mopa in North Goa. The airline's operations from the existing airport at Dabolim in the Southern part of the state will also continue, Go First said in a statement.

The Wadia Group airline currently operates 65 non-stop weekly flights to and from Dabolim airport to key destinations in the country.

Developed by the GMR Airports Ltd through its subsidiary GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, the state's second airport is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

The commercial flight services from the new facility will commence from January 5.

At present, only 70 flights land at the Dabolim airport, which is a civil enclave, every day. No landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility.

''As we expand our network in leisure destinations, Goa is an extremely important destination for us,'' Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer at Go First, said.

The airline said it will operate its maiden flight to the new airport on the same day (January 5) at 8.50 am from Bengaluru, which will be followed by other flights.

In the current network plan, Go First direct flights will connect Goa to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, it added.

Further, the Mumbai-based airline said that it will continue its operations from the existing Goa airport, this new station is a move toward bolstering domestic connectivity to cater to the increased demand for leisure destinations.

Go First has been on a growth trajectory in recent times by initiating new domestic and international sectors.

The new international airport is being constructed in four phases with an annual passenger capacity of 4.4 million in Phase I, which will be scaled up to 5.8 million in Phase II.

The Phase-III capacity has been pegged at 9.4 million passengers per annum and once Phase IV is also completed, the total capacity will reach at 13.1 million passengers per annum.

In November 2016, GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, had signed a concession agreement with the Goa government to develop and operate the greenfield international airport project at Mopa.

Aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had in late October granted aerodrome license to the new facility paving the way for starting commercial flights operations from there.

