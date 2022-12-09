Left Menu

Polls in JK after winters keeping in mind security scenario: Sources

These included 3,01,961 claims of inclusion in the age group of 18-19.A total of 4,12,157 requests for deletion were received, out of which 3,58,222 were accepted and 53,935 were rejected.There has been an addition of 613 new polling stations in the Union territory.The gender ratio of the final electoral Roll has increased from 921 to 948.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:13 IST
Polls in JK after winters keeping in mind security scenario: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held next year after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario in the union territory, sources said on Friday.

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on November 25, paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and J&K was bifurcated into two Union territories in 2019.

But with winter conditions setting in, the polls could take place in the summer of 2023 keeping the latest security situation in mind, the sources said.

The harsh winter conditions may leave the poll authorities with little option but to hold the exercise in the summer of next year.

Weather and security are the two parameters which will guide the poll authorities in deciding on the poll schedule, the sources said.

Holding polls in Jammu and Kashmir is entails a massive logistical exercise due to the terrain and the security situation with thousands of personnel from central armed police forces being deployed to ensure peace and free and fair polls.

The electoral exercise in Jammu and Kashmir is usually spread over a month.

The revision of the electoral rolls was done after a gap of nearly three years. It was last carried out with reference to January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date.

The electoral rolls could not be updated after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370. Later, the constituencies were redrawn following a delimitation exercise.

Following the delimitation, the number of assembly seats have gone up from 83 to 90, excluding the seats allocated to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The final electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir were published on November 25 with the highest-ever addition of more than 11 lakh voters, officials had said.

Taking into account the deletion of names from the electoral rolls, the net increase stood at 7,72,872 electors, they said.

The final electoral rolls have a total of 83,59,771 electors -- 42,91,687 males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender.

During this special summary revision period, a record 11,40,768 claims were received for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls across the Union territory. Out of these, 11,28,672 claims were accepted and only 12,096 claims were rejected. These included 3,01,961 claims of inclusion in the age group of 18-19.

A total of 4,12,157 requests for deletion were received, out of which 3,58,222 were accepted and 53,935 were rejected.

There has been an addition of 613 new polling stations in the Union territory.

The gender ratio of the final electoral Roll has increased from 921 to 948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022