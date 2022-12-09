Left Menu

New Delhi-bound Air India flight with 173 people on board suffers flat tyre; flight rescheduled

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:15 IST
A New Delhi-bound Air India aircraft with 173 people on board was forced to abort its flight from Kathmandu on Friday after it suffered a flat tyre before take off, an official said.

The aircraft was scheduled to depart from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to New Delhi at 4:30 pm local time.

A duty officer at Air India confirmed that the flight AI 216 suffered a flat tyre before take off.

The aircraft had 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board, the official said.

The Airbus 320 aircraft was removed from the runway and towed to the parking area, he said.

The Air India flight will be rescheduled on Saturday after completing the required maintenance work, the official said.

My Republica newspaper reported that the plane had reached the threshold area from the taxiway and was preparing to take off when it suffered a flattened tyre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

