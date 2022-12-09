Left Menu

Mumbai: BEST to launch premium AC e-bus service from Dec 12

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:26 IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will launch its premium service with new electric buses between Thane and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on December 12, an official said on Friday.

The service, called BEST Chalo Bus, is being rolled out with four air-conditioned, zero-emission electric vehicles that promise a convenient and comfortable ride, the official said.

As per a release issued by the transport authority, this launch will make Mumbai the first city in India to have an all-electric premium city bus service.

The service will be operated from Monday to Saturday and as a part of phase 1, and will be run on one all-day route and one express route, the release said. Buses on the express route will ply from Thane to BKC every 30 minutes from 7 am to 8.30 am and from BKC to Thane from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, while all-day route buses will run on the BKC-Bandra station route from 8.50 am to 5.50 pm, and in the reverse direction from 9.25 am to 6.25 pm. Seats can be reserved on the bus using the BEST's ''Chalo App'' and the bus will stop only if a passenger is to be picked up, based on a reservation, guaranteeing faster travel with fewer stops, the release stated. These buses do not permit standing travel, it said.

E-buses will offer air-conditioned service with USB chargers and luxury seats, live tracking of the bus, and flexible rescheduling and cancelling option, apart from travel subscriptions, the release said.

Passengers can either pay per ride or pay with a long-term plan and reserve seats, it said.

As per the release, the all-day route fare for Bandra station-BKC will be Rs 50, while the express route bus fare between BKC and Thane will be Rs 205. The BEST plans to add 200 more e-buses on busy routes across the city in the coming months.

''BEST is confident that the Premium Bus service will help thousands of Mumbaikars shift from self-driven cars and cabs and will help take many cars off the roads,'' the release stated. The BEST has a fleet of around 3,500 buses, including more than 400 e-buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

